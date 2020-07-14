Heritage Party denounces Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia, urges int’l community to take stand – Panorama

The Heritage Party has condemned Azerbaijan’s most recent aggression all along Armenia’s northeastern border. Below is the full text of the statement issued by the party on Tuesday.

“Beginning on July 12, Baku’s war-mongering rhetoric has been put into action, with attempted incursions into Armenian territory and the continual shelling of civilian settlements in the town of Berd and a string of villages from Chinari to Movses.

These unprovoked attacks upon Armenia’s citizenry and territorial integrity must be unequivocally condemned – and Azerbaijan sanctioned – by the world community, including the European Union, OSCE, UN, CSTO, and NATO. Refusing to depart from positions of false neutrality will serve only to exacerbate tensions and deepen the conflict.

In expressing its solidarity with Armenia’s defense force and the peaceful inhabitants of the border region, Heritage calls on its global partners, including the European People’s Party and the Centrist Democrat International, to take a firm stand against Ilham Aliev’s latest aggression, finding him and his administration fully liable for this most recent threat to the region’s security and strategic balance.”