Here’s your first look at Gotham Knights, the new game from WB Games Montreal

It’s been a couple of years, however there’s a new Batman game on the method. At the DC Fandome occasion we got our first look at the long-rumored Gotham Knights, which wants to channel the spirit of the cherished Arkham games. The new title will be releasing in 2021. Gameplay video from the game was revealed at FanDome. The Verge will upgrade the story if that gameplay video is released online.

The new game is being established byWB Games Montreal While the Arkham series was begun by Rocksteady Studio, the Montreal studio got the series with 2013’sArkham Origins WB Games Montreal has actually been teasing a new Batman job considering that in 2015. Rocksteady, on the other hand, is proceeding to another home, with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.