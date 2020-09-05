Here’s why we didn’t see a new Kirin flagship SoC at this year’s IFA

Even though Huawei verified that on September 3 the business would reveal its next-generation flagship SoC, the statement never ever came through. This is the very first time in years the most recent Kirin flagship chipset wasn’t revealedat this year’s IFA And there are numerous factors behind the unexpected modification in strategies, according to a Chinese media outlet.

The 2 primary factors being that Huawei does not wish to bring in undesirable attention with its new SoC and the reality that the business isn’t rather sure that TSMC can provide the required systems within the time frame. And there’s a amount of time since beginning with September 14, business utilizing United States software application or hardware aren’t enabled to work together with Huawei.

Now, TSMC is working overtime to satisfy the order and provide the required quantity of chips, so the Huawei Mate 40-series launch goes on schedule.

It’s a little bit of a disappointment since the so-called Kirin 9000 was expected to be the world’s very first chipset based upon TSMC’s 5nm production procedure. The chipmaker is reported to have actually gotten an order of 15 million systems.

