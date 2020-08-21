Here’s why the US dollar index has sparked higher today

The US dollar index (DXY) surged today as traders responded to weak financial information from Europe andAsia

In the Eurozone, the production and services PMIs dropped in August as the variety of covid-19 cases increased.

The dollar likewise increased after the outstanding PMIs from the US and positive existing house sales information.

The US dollar index (DXY) is having an excellent day. Up by 0.60%, the index is having its finest day considering that July 31 st It is trading at $93.30, which is higher than today’s low of $92.15.



US dollar index rallied today

US dollar increases after frustrating information from Europe

The US dollar index is a criteria that determines the efficiency of the greenback versus a basket of currencies. Today, the dollar has gotten by 0.84% versus the British pound, 0.10% versus the Japanese yen, 1.08% versus the Swedish krona, and 0.52% versus the Swiss franc.



This cost action is most likely since of the increasing variety of coronavirus cases inEurope According to Worldometer, the variety of brand-new infections in the majority of nations has been increasing. For example, Germany validated more than 6,100 brand-new cases the other day while Spain validated more than 3,000 brand-new cases. The very same pattern is taking place in other nations like Italy andFrance

As an outcome, service activity has began to compromise inEurope Earlier today, information from Markit revealed that production, services, and composite PMI decreased to 51.7, 50.1, and 51.6 in August, respectively. That was even worse than the 52.9, 54.5, and 54.9 that experts were anticipating.

The very same pattern is taking place in other nations. For example, in Australia, the production PMI decreased from 54.0 in July to 53.9 inAugust In Japan, the PMI increased from 45.2 to 46.6, implying that business are still having a hard time. All these elements have actually added to the day’s gain ofthe US dollar index

Impressive information from the US

While other nations reported weak information, the US reported outstanding financial numbers. According to Markit, producing PMI increased from 50.9 in July to 53.6 inAugust That enhancement was much better than the 51.0 that experts were anticipating. The services PMI increased from 50.0 to 54.8 while the composite PMI increased to 54.8 from 50.3. In a commentary, Sian Jones said:.

“August data pointed to a further improvement in business conditions across the private sector as client demand picked up among both manufacturers and service providers. Notably, the renewed increase in sales among service sector firms was welcome news following five months of declines.”

The US dollar index likewise increased since of outstanding house sales numbers fromthe US The information revealed that existing house sales increased from 4.70 million in June to more than 5.86 million inAugust That was higher than the 5.38 million that experts were expecting. It was a 24.7% boost from the previous month and was primarily since of low rate of interest.

US dollar index technical outlook



US dollar index chart

The day-to-day chart listed below programs that the US dollar index has remained in a strong down pattern considering that peaking at 102.95 in March this year. The index appears to have actually discovered a strong assistance after it reached a low of $92.26 today. Still, it is listed below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level and is likewise somewhat listed below the 50-day and 100-day EMAs

Therefore, I believe that the set will continue increasing as bulls go for the next resistance at $93.00. Still, it is possible that today’s rally is a dead feline bounce, which suggests that the cost will resume the down pattern.