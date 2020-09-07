Here’s why the Chiefs didn’t sign Adrian Peterson

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 29: Adrian Peterson #26 of the Washington Redskins walks off the field after the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Redskins 47-16 at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Chiefs running back depth is suspect, but they didn’t take a chance on Adrian Peterson

The future Hall of Famer signed with the Detroit Lions instead, ironically a division rival of Peterson’s longtime home, the Minnesota Vikings. This is after the Washington Football Team opted to go younger in their backfield, matching a franchise-wide effort to build for the future at virtually every position.

Peterson still has plenty left to give, but the Chiefs didn’t feel they’d have the necessary turnaround to add AP to the backfield before Thursday’s night’s game against the Houston Texans.

Chiefs showed some level of interest in Adrian Peterson this week – OC Eric Bieniemy was his long-time running backs coach in Minnesota — but the Thursday night game was too tough a turnaround to seriously consider. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 6, 2020

Did the Chiefs miss a golden opportunity to solidify their backfield?

Andy Reid and Co. are extraordinarily confident that Clyde…