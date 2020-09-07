Here’s why the Chiefs didn’t sign Adrian Peterson

UEFA Nations League matchday 1: 3 takeaways
The Chiefs running back depth is suspect, but they didn’t take a chance on Adrian Peterson
The future Hall of Famer signed with the Detroit Lions instead, ironically a division rival of Peterson’s longtime home, the Minnesota Vikings. This is after the Washington Football Team opted to go younger in their backfield, matching a franchise-wide effort to build for the future at virtually every position.
Peterson still has plenty left to give, but the Chiefs didn’t feel they’d have the necessary turnaround to add AP to the backfield before Thursday’s night’s game against the Houston Texans.
Did the Chiefs miss a golden opportunity to solidify their backfield?
Andy Reid and Co. are extraordinarily confident that Clyde…