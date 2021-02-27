Here’s why Ted Cruz flying to Cancun was *so* bad
Here’s why Ted Cruz flying to Cancun was *so* bad

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz was bombarded with negative press after he was spotted on social media hopping on a flight to Cancun with his family amid a devastating winter storm and subsequent power grid failure. In the latest episode of The Point, CNN’s Chris Cillizza explains why what ended up being a very short trip was such a bad look.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR