Here’s Why Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Might REALLY Be Over For Good!

We’ve got a bit of bad news for several of the Scott Disick and Sofia Richie shippers out there…

It’s been nearly a month because the pair called it quits after not quite three years together, and we haven’t seen much to suggest a reconciliation could possibly be on the horizon. In fact, the increased family time between the 37-year-old KUWTK star, his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, and their three kids has been doing nothing but fuel rumors things are really over with Lionel Richie‘s daughter for good — and if we’re being honest, it could be for the best!

A source tells E! News that Scott and Sofia are “still talking and in contact,” but reiterated they positively “aren’t back together.” Speaking more with their current dynamic, the insider added:

“Things seem different this time. Sofia is very happy doing what she’s doing with her friends. She’s doing well on her own and not really looking back.”

Good for her though, right? While their breakup directly followed the Flip It Like Disick star’s brief stint in rehab for emotional trauma, insiders at the time claimed he consistently put his family with Kourt before his relationship with the 21-year-old model and that put an enormous strain in it as a couple of. We can’t imagine Sofia would want to put herself during that again, right? She’s young, beautiful, and fully with the capacity of finding love with somebody who’s got way less baggage, no offense!

However, yet another confidant at Us Weekly seemed slightly more optimistic this separate doesn’t appear permanent and argued the room and time apart would do both of them good quality:

“Scott and Sofia need time to figure out what they want. They won’t get back together immediately and need time apart.”

Hmm…

As we touched on earlier, the co-parents of Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, have now been all about one another lately so we’re not quite sure more time to think would change that. Not to mention, sources told the outlet that Richie’s family was always “wary” of these unique dynamic, and they probably aren’t encouraging Sofia to rush back once again to that situation.

This update comes right after the Poosh founder made headlines for uploading an IG pic of herself in a flannel shirt, which fans quickly discovered belonged to her baby daddy. The two are on vacation together AGAIN and lots of believe it is a clear indicator this OTP are well on their method to officially rekindling their old flame. They’ve got support on that front, being an insider previously told Us:

“Scott and Kourtney have been able to spend more time together as a family lately and that’s been good for everyone.”

Well, there you own it, y’all! Perezcious readers, where do U stand on all of this? Team Sofia or Team Kourtney? Sound off (below) in the comments section!