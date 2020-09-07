Here’s why Jadeveon Clowney chose the Titans over the Saints

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 03: Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Seattle Seahawks runs off the field during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at CenturyLink Field on October 03, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Seahawks top the Los Angeles Rams 30-29. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Jadeveon Clowney picked the Tennessee Titans over the New Orleans Saints

The Jadeveon Clowney sweepstakes mercifully came to an end, as the Tennessee Titans pounced on the former All-Pro pass rusher for $15 million over one season. While the New Orleans Saints made an insane last-ditch effort to add him to a loaded 53-man roster, Clowney eventually chose the more lucrative option in Nashville.

Dianna Russini confirmed that the Saints were trying to move cash around in order to sign Clowney, but they couldn’t compete with Tennessee’s offer.