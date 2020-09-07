Here’s why Jadeveon Clowney chose the Titans over the Saints

5 recently-cut NFL veterans who could help a contender
The Jadeveon Clowney sweepstakes mercifully came to an end, as the Tennessee Titans pounced on the former All-Pro pass rusher for $15 million over one season. While the New Orleans Saints made an insane last-ditch effort to add him to a loaded 53-man roster, Clowney eventually chose the more lucrative option in Nashville.
Dianna Russini confirmed that the Saints were trying to move cash around in order to sign Clowney, but they couldn’t compete with Tennessee’s offer.