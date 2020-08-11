Here’s why AS Roma stock price crashed 50%

New owner Dan Friedkin will not pay more than 0.1165 euros per share to purchase Roma’s minority financiers’ holdings.

Friedkin consented to purchase Roma for practically 600 million euros, out of which 413 billion will go to cover the financial obligations.

Roma stock price crashed over 50% to strike 7-year lows.

Shares of A.S. Roma (MIL: ASR) crashed more than 50% today after the U.S. billionaire Dan Friedkin stated he will not pay a premium price to the club's minority financiers.

Fundamental analysis: Takeover talks in innovative phases

A.S. Roma, among the most significant Italian football clubs, is a topic of the takeover deal from the U.S. billionaire DanFriedkin Last week, Friedkin agreed to buy the Italian club for practically 600 million euros, out of which 413 billion euros will be utilized to pay financial obligations.



Friedkin, the Houston- based CEO of The Friedkin Group, will presume control of the club from a consortium led by U.S. business person JamesPallotta The consortium owned 86.6% of all Roma shares, the stake that is now in Friedkin’s hands..

The rest is owned by minority investors, with Friedkin refusing to pay more than 0.1165 euros per share to purchase Roma’s minority financiers’ holdings. The deal is around 5 times lower than recently’s price of 0.59 EUR per share, which triggered shares to lose over 50% of the worth.

“At the request of CONSOB, The Friedkin Group Inc. (“TFG”) validates that, as currently shown in journalism release of 7th August recently, the concurred upon acquisition of 86.6% of AS Roma MEDSPA (the “Company”) amounts to an overall of 63,414,047 Euro representing a system price of 0.1165 Euro per share,” Friedkin Group stated in a declaration.

Friedkin is anticipated to get here in London next weekend and seal the deal..

Technical analysis: Shares collapse

AS Roma stock price crashed from 0.5900 euros per share where it traded prior to the arrangement was revealed to as low as 0.2650 This is the most affordable that Roma’s shares traded because 2013..



A.S. Roma stock everyday chart (TradingView)

The price action has actually handled to crawl back above 0.30 in the meantime, approaching a crucial resistance line at 0.3260 A failure to return above this level is most likely to trigger another rotation lower as the sellers eye a transfer to 0.25.

AS Roma share price trades practically 40% lower in August..

Summary

