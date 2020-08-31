Here’s Why Adele Is Getting Slammed For Cultural Appropriation!

Okay, Adele, it’s time to deal with the elephant in the space.

By now, you have actually most likely seen THAT viral image of the British songstress, where she is seen sporting a Jamaican flag swimwear top and Bantu knots (above, inset) in homage to London’s Notting Hill Carnival, which was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The photo had everybody talking on Sunday night and this time, it wasn’t even if of the Grammy winner’s slimmed-down figure …

Fans are calling it as they see it and knocking the star for cultural appropriation! First things initially, all of us understand Adele is not fromJamaica Although the yearly occasion is put on to commemorate Caribbean culture, she might have done so without using a flag that isn’t hers– however that’s simply one part of the huge issue here.

Many were pissed the 32-year-old vocalist used a typically African hairdo, specifically throughout a time when Black ladies still deal with discrimination for using the exact same appearances. It’s such a widespread problem that a legislation called the CROWN Act was presented in the States in 2019 to guarantee defense versus discrimination based upon race-based hairdos in the work environment and public schools. So, the reality that a popular celeb attempted to escape …