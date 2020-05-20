Here’s Who Is Behind Jennifer Lopez In That Eyebrow-Raising Selfie

The secret has actually been addressed!

Jennifer Lopez followers have been in a frenzy over her Instagram selfie after finding a male behind-the-scenes of her image. And E! News has actually currently found out the identification of the guy concerned! That’s right, a resource informs E! News that Lopez’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, got on a Zoom telephone call at the local time she was taking the now-infamous image. So the face in Lopez’s image is in fact the guy who Rodriguez got on his Zoom telephone call with.

“Their office is attached to a gym and is separated by curtains from their office space,” a resource near to the pair includes. “When they are doing a zoom they project it onto a big screen.”

“If you look closely you can see Alex’s arm in a navy blue shirt. He’s sitting in front of their desk, with the big screen on it, so the image of the person you’re seeing is who is on his Zoom call,” the expert proceeds. “That man was covering his mouth with his hand.”

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez: Romance Rewind

Fans went wild after Lopez published the image on Instagram simply days earlier, asking the super star, “Who or what’s behind you?”

Lopez and also Rodriguez have actually been social distancing with their family members in Florida in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The pair had strategies to celebrate a marriage this summer season, however those have officially been put on hold.

“They have been struggling for weeks over this decision, but with no return to normalcy in the near future, the couple felt postponing the wedding was the safest and smartest choice,” a resource lately shown to E!News “Guests have recently been notified that the wedding will not be happening in late summer as anticipated.”

The expert included that the pair prepared to organize their wedding celebration in Italy and also still want to “have the wedding of their dreams” when the timing is right.