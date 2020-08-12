Here’s where you can preorder the Microsoft Surface Duo

Microsoft’s dual-screened Android phone, the Surface Duo, will release on September 10th, following close to a year of waiting since its reveal in 2019. It will cost $1,399, but you’ll only pay that much upfront if you buy it unlocked. Otherwise, you’ll owe a smaller monthly payment if you buy it on an installment plan through AT&T or Best Buy.

The Surface Duo can be preordered through the Microsoft Store, and doing so now should ensure that you get it on the release date. Paying $1,399 will get you the Duo with 128GB of storage, while an extra $100 will double that to 256GB of built-in storage. You can choose at the time of checkout to get the unlocked version or a phone that includes an AT&T SIM card.

AT&T will begin accepting preorders for the Duo starting at 12AM ET on August 13th / 9PM PT on August 12th. The 128GB variant will cost $47 per month for 30 months, and the 256GB version will cost a flat $50 per month for a 30-month installment plan.

Note that if you buy the AT&T version, it will be locked to that carrier. The unlocked version can work with AT&T as well as T-Mobile and Verizon. Buying through the Microsoft Store is a good way to get the unlocked version. Best Buy is accepting preorders for the Duo, and you can get either the 128GB or 256GB unlocked phone now to secure it on…