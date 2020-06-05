Here’s when the 2021 Ford Bronco will be officially revealed

The information comes only a few days after Ford launched an official video of disguised prototypes of the truck being examined in two-door and four-door variations in the Georgia woods.

Leaked photos which have made their means onto the Internet reveal that the Bronco will be provided with a convertible high like the first-generation mannequin.

The Jeep Wrangler competitor will be constructed at the similar Michigan manufacturing unit as the Ford Ranger and will share a few of its parts. Technical particulars, together with what kind of powertrains the Bronco will provide, haven’t been introduced, however phrase on the unpaved streets is that it may have a number of turbocharged engine choices and be accessible with a 7-speed handbook transmission.

The Bronco occasion, which will doubtless happen on-line, will observe the livestreamed June 25 unveiling of the redesigned 2021 Ford F-150.

