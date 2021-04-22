Here's what's next for Derek Chauvin

CNN’s Laura Coates discusses the possible sentences that Derek Chauvin faces after a jury convicted him for the killing of George Floyd.
Recent Posts
Most Popular
‘Did I strike a nerve?’: Val Demings takes on Jim Jordan
Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) got into a heated exchange during a House Judiciary Committee hearing over policing.
Deadly Tesla crash: No driver was behind the wheel according to police
Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman and Seana Smith discuss the deadly Tesla crash and the company's autopilot feature.
Dr. Fauci reacts to poll finding almost half of Republicans don’t want vaccine
Dr. Anthony Fauci says it is "quite frustrating" that a large percentage of Republicans are hesitant about receiving a Covid-19 vaccine, according to a...
Massive blaze destroys historic windmill in Cape Town
A massive fire is burning in Cape Town's Table Mountain National Park, damaging buildings and prompting the evacuation of hikers from the city's most...
Google unveils $200 million mega campus plans in San Jose, California
Yahoo Finance's Zack Guzman and Aikiko Fujita discuss Google's plans to develop a $200 million campus in San Jose, California with the city's Mayor...