Here’s what you should be doing with your retirement accounts right now

“Sometimes it takes a period of volatility like this to realize that a real plan has not been in place,” said Matthias Giezendanner, a professional financial planner and founder of San Francisco Wealth Planning.

Now is a good time for you to reassess your risk tolerance, contribution levels, allocation and, for those who are no longer working at the organization sponsoring their 401(k), to consider next steps for your retirement savings.

Evaluate your contributions

Some employers are cutting their contributions to employee 401(k) plans in order to conserve cash and potentially avoid layoffs. This includes 12% of companies which have suspended matching contributions already and 23% that are either planning to or considering doing so this year, according to a survey of companies employing 12 million workers by Willis Towers Watson.

“The key thing to keep in mind when this happens is that it is usually temporary,” said Andy Mardock, certified financial planner at ViviFi Planning in Bend, Oregon. “If possible, increase your own savings rate to fill the void.”

If you are experiencing financial hardship as a result of pay cut or a layoff in your family, your cash flow may possibly be tight and savings may be depleted.

“You may want to reduce your 401(k) contribution in order to replenish savings and make sure you have enough cash to maintain your living expenses,” said Dan Herron, a professional financial planner at Elemental Wealth Advisors in San Luis Obispo, California. “While this can negatively impact your financial plan, your current well-being is more important.”

But for those who remain employed and who may possibly be spending less because they’re staying home more, it’s a good time to push that contribution rate up, said Ryan Mohr, a professional financial planner with Clarity Capital Management in Portland, Oregon. That’s especially true for younger people with additional time until they retire, that he said.

“For those with a longer time horizon, it can be a really good time to consider increasing contributions and taking advantage of lower prices that the stock market has given,” he said.

Rebalance to keep up your goals

If you had an investment plan and your situation has not changed, there is no need to alter your approach, said Mardock. But you may still need to rebalance your portfolio.

“Big swings in investments as we’ve seen recently can cause portfolios to veer from their target strategy,” that he said. “This means the investments are ‘out of balance.’ Rebalancing might be necessary to maintain the right level of risk and return.”

Now is the time for you to get your target stock and bond allocations back line with your intended goals, said Mohr.

“Take profits from fixed income and reallocate back into equities at lower prices, which can help a great deal as markets recover,” he said.

For those nearing retirement, Mohr said, take a look at your risk tolerance and time horizon to ascertain if any allocation changes should be made. Ask yourself: Have you taken on more risk than you intended? Are you being too conservative?

If you’re trying to retire next few years, you’ll need to have more money on hand.

The aim is to have two years’ of expenses available in cash and still another couple years of expenses in short-term or intermediate bond funds, said Tara Unverzagt, a professional financial planner at South Bay Financial Planners in Torrance, California.

“The goal is to never be in a situation where you have to have a ‘fire sale’ at low prices to get cash to pay your expenses,” she said.

Don’t leave your 401(k) behind

If you are one of the 25% of American workers who’ve been let go during the pandemic and have an employer-sponsored retirement fund, you won’t wish to leave your 401(k) behind. Usually, you can leave your profit your former employer’s plan. It gets the potential to develop with industry, but you won’t be able to add any new contributions.

In order to carry on contributing to your account, you can ask your 401(k) provider to roll on the funds right into a new or existing IRA. If you are likely to have a year with significantly less income than your last, you could then perform a Roth conversion with your IRA.

A Roth conversion allows an individual to convert all, or a part of, a traditional pre-tax IRA right into a Roth IRA, said Giezendanner. “You will owe tax on the converted holdings at your current tax rate but will be able to take withdrawals tax free in the future from your Roth IRA upon retirement.”

You also have the possibility to cash out of your 401(k) if you are no further an employee. But, like taking hardship withdrawals, the penalties can be significant and the hit to your future savings could be great.

“If at all possible, try not to tap retirement accounts to pay the bills,” said Mardock. “The potential income taxes and penalties can be very painful and leave you playing catch-up in the future.”