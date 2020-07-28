Here’s What You Can Expect From Rihanna’s New Fenty Skin! Find Out If It’s Worth The Hype HERE!

If you’re going to take skincare advice from any celebrity, Rihanna would arguably be at the top of your list, right?

The 32-year-old multi-hyphenate mogul made a splash in the makeup world when she launched an unprecedented 40 foundation shades with her diverse and inclusive Fenty Beauty products in 2017. Now, she’s back to beat your blemishes and give you a hydrated complexion with a brand new line called Fenty Skin!

As you can imagine, there has been so much hype surrounding this launch from fans who are hungry for more than just new music from the Bajan superstar. While the collection won’t officially be available for purchase until July 31, influencers were sent advance samples of the line and have already begun sharing their honest reviews online.

Before you rush to place that pre-order with Sephora, here are a few things we think you should know!

Rihanna’s Vision For Fenty Skin

In a tell-all clip shared on the Fenty Skin Instagram account, Rihanna explained why she decided to venture into skincare and what she hopes her line will achieve for the average consumer:

“I’m a woman of color and I have a lot of sensitivities on a lot of areas of my face. So I get really picky with products and a lot of time I get scared and cautious. I wanted a product that just worked. More than anything that was most important to me. I wanted a product that worked for everyone. I wanted the best ingredients and it didn’t want it to cost a lot.”

Solid! We love this approach. The products feature oil-free, vegan, and gluten-free ingredients, while the packaging uses twistable lock-top caps or refillable canisters to help cut back on the amount of plastic used. All three starter items (cleanser, toner, and moisturizer) are $35 or less, which is definitely affordable!

The Products & Reviews

Twitter user Tiara Willis posted an honest breakdown of RiRi’s skincare trio, highlighting the pros and cons of each product as she was able to test them out a month in advance.

I’ve been using the Fenty Skin products for about a month now. Read this thread before making a purchase — Tiara Willis 🙂 (@MakeupForWOC) July 28, 2020

So, ch-ch-check out the full analysis (below)!

Total Cleans’r Remove-It-All Cleanser ($25)

Marketed as a 2-in-1 cleanser and makeup remover, it promises a deep clean without stripping your skin of its natural moisture and texture. It transforms from a gel to cream-like consistency, and it’s packed with antioxidant-rich natural ingredients like the native Barbados cherry, green tea, and fig to condition as you cleanse!

The caveat here is the product’s fruity scent, while confirmed to be natural, is said to be very strong and is featured in all three items. This could cause serious irritation for those who are acne-prone and sensitive. Although, several users reported it does get the job done with removing dirt and grime without any issues or need to follow up with micellar water.

TOTAL CLEANS’R REMOVE-IT-ALL CLEANSER This is a gel to cream cleanser. It claims to remove makeup well, but I found that I still needed to double cleanse esp for my mascara. It does not strip the skin at all 😍 Rich in antioxidants that nourish the skin. Contains fragrance pic.twitter.com/P8D5SU2iX0 — Tiara Willis 🙂 (@MakeupForWOC) July 28, 2020

If I were to try the products again, it would probably be the cleanser. It is fragranced and the smell is quite noticeable BUT because the contact time is shorter, you’re less likely to have a reaction vs. leave on products like the toner and SPF — Tiara Willis 🙂 (@MakeupForWOC) July 28, 2020

Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum ($28)

This is said to live up to its name, boasting a thick, gel formula that truly does feel like a toner and a serum all in one. Users have reported that it feels more like an essence once you rub it in, though!

It’s made with a blend of antioxidants, vitamin c, witch hazel, niacinamide, and other plant ingredients to gently brighten and refine skin. However, keep in mind that witch hazel (the second listed/largest ingredient) is an astringent which can dry out your skin. While you will likely see a noticeable difference with the appearance of smaller pores, you’ll want to follow up with a moisturizer. The niacinamide also provides an added benefit by brightening the skin and fighting free radicals for an overall gorgeous glow. For consumers with darker skin, this is important because free radicals can often lead to unflattering hyperpigmentation!

FAT WATER PORE-REFINING TONER + SERUM I am so mad my skin hates this. Everything besides the fragrance is so good for me 😭 The 2nd ingredient is witch hazel which is an astringent, but the OVERALL FORMULA is very hydrating gel consistency. It’s like an essence pic.twitter.com/g0e95PTJrg — Tiara Willis 🙂 (@MakeupForWOC) July 28, 2020

The 4th ingredient of the toner is Niacinamide which is one of my favorites. Niacinamide brightens the skin, reduces oil control and refines pores. The rest of the formula is very rich in antioxidants which are great at nourishing and fighting free radicals — Tiara Willis 🙂 (@MakeupForWOC) July 28, 2020

Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF30 Sunscreen ($35)

These days, the real test for a good moisturizer with SPF is whether or not it leaves an icky grey cast after application. The sunscreen comes in lightweight and refillable packaging, has a faint, pink color, and lotion-like texture. But the best part is, testers have reported ZERO CAST! So, you can essentially put this on underneath your makeup and walk out the door without unintentionally looking like Casper.

The surplus of fruity ingredients also relieves you of that classic sunscreen scent, and it’s primary chemical ingredients are avobenzone, homosalate, and octisalate. This is important for those with sensitive skin to know as these three can cause irritation for some.

Many have referenced Tiara’s full review thread, among others, while sharing their early reactions to the launch:

so what I’m gathering from the fenty skin reviews that this line is targeted at ppl who are trying to get their footing into skincare, which I love bc I know how overwhelming it can be lol luckily fragrance in products isn’t an issue for me so I’m excited to try this line! — . (@bIackcindy) July 28, 2020

For my #FentySkin buyers after carefully watching the reviews . One thing to note is that the moisturizer SPF30 is fragrance so be careful with using this product however according to fenty skin it only contains 1% of fragrance and it has been tested to be safe for sensitive skin — 🔥 (@MelW__) July 28, 2020

Sooo I’m seeing mixed reviews on this new Fenty skin line 😐 — 🌸 (@Mauvvee) July 28, 2020

Skincare Twitter did a good job of reviewing Fenty Skin. Now I gotta go review it for my friends 😭 — ill nyl (@NylJord) July 28, 2020

I really wanna support Fenty Skin but these reviews have me iffy. I don’t play about my skin 😭 — GIN the Pen ✒ (@_freshhPrincess) July 28, 2020

Perezcious readers and beauty addicts, are U excited to give the line a try? Let us know if any of this new information has changed your mind either way (below) in the comment section.

