Here’s What WE REALIZE About the Bachelor Contestant From Maryland

Odenton resident Mari Pepin is a former Miss Maryland USA and can compete on the 25th Bachelor season.

The reality TV gods have given us the treat we need to make it through the first Mon of 2021: The Bachelor returns to screens tonight.

The 25th season of the show returns with 32 women competing for this season’s bachelor, 28-year-old Matt James. As this is actually the era of Covid, the complete season was filmed at the Nemacolin, a hotel in Pennsylvania, and all contestants were required to quarantine before shooting.

And, as luck could have it, one of the women competing is from the DC-area: Mari Pepin, a 24-year-old from Odenton. We rounded up everything we know so far about Pepin before tonight’s premiere:

She’s a former pageant queen

Pepin was Miss Maryland USA 2019. Although she didn’t win the Miss USA 2019 subject, she did finish in the top 10 that calendar year. She was also Miss Maryland Teen USA in 2014.

She’s a Towson University graduate

Pepin graduated in 2018 and majored in communications.

She is an Army brat and was created in Puerto Rico

Matching to her pageant bio, Pepin’s family lived in multiple places a consequence of to her dad’s job in the Army, ultimately settling down in Maryland. She went to Meade HIGH SCHOOL in Fort Meade.

She works in marketing

Corresponding to Pepin’s Bachelor bio, she actually is a marketing director, and she released previous June on Instagram that she’d launched her own friendly media managing company, Innovessa.

She doesn’t like sauce (????)

Possibly the most controversial stance Pepin could have posted on social media: She will not like any sauce besides BBQ sauce and ketchup. It has yet to be decided if this has affected her located with the honey mustard-Bachelor crossover fanbase.