Here’s what we know about 8 of the soldiers who died this year at Fort Hood

But today the post, about 60 miles from Austin, Texas, is dealing with another series of catastrophes as one service member after another shows up dead.

Besides Guillen, at least 7 soldiers stationed at Fort Hood have died or been discovered dead considering that March, consisting of one who took his life after ending up being a suspect in Guillen’s disappearance.

There have actually been 23 deaths this year amongst the post’s 36,500 soldiers, Fort Hood authorities informed CNN in a declaration. According to authorities, the deaths consist of 7 off-duty mishaps; 7 suicides; one combat-related death; 4 murders, one of which was on the base; 2 of natural causes; one that was undetermined pending an autopsy; and one drowning.

“Our hearts go out to the families, soldiers and friends affected by these tragic losses,” Fort Hood authorities stated.

Here’s what we know about 8 of these cases.

Mejhor Morta

Pvt Mejhor Morta is the newest soldier stationed at Fort Hood reported to havedied

.

Fort Hood authorities recognized Morta, 26, after he was discovered unresponsive on July 17 near Stillhouse Hollow Lake, about 16 miles from the base, according to a press release from Fort Hood.

Fishermen discovered his body at the base of a dam, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, which is examining Morta’s death.

An initial autopsy revealed the cause of death followed a drowning, Major T.J. Cruz of the constable’s workplace stated in a declaration. A complete autopsy has yet to be finished, and the examination is continuous, Cruz stated.

Morta was from Pensacola, Florida, Fort Hood’s declaration stated, and signed up with the Army in September 2019 as a Bradley Fighting Vehicle mechanic.

“Private Morta was a great Trooper and this loss is felt by every member within our formation,” statedLt Col. Neil Armstrong.

Vanessa Guillen

Guillen’s case acquired nationwide attention after the 20-year- old disappeared inApril

.

The search ended when her remains were found June 30 in a shallow tomb, according to household lawyer NatalieKhawam The United States Army later positively identified the remains asGuillen

.

The small-arms repairer was bludgeoned to death with a hammer in the armory space where she worked, and her body was carried from the setup by her killer, Khawam informed CNN, pointing out information the household gained from Army private investigators.

A personal very first class when she vanished, Guillen was promoted to expert reliable July 1, based upon time in service, according to Fort Hood.

“If this could happen to Vanessa, this can happen to any one of our sisters, daughters and mothers,” Khawam stated in a declaration. “There’s no reason why a young beautiful girl who joined the Army, to honorably serve our country, should be in a shallow grave near on our own turf.”

Aaron David Robinson

Officials recognized the primary suspect in Guillen’s disappearance as 20-year- oldSpc Aaron David Robinson, who killed himself as investigators confronted him , according to United States Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID).

According to Khawam, Guillen’s household stated she prepared to submit a harassment grievance versus Robinson the day after she was eliminated, and they think Robinson ended up being angered when she informed him.

Fort Hood authorities formerly stated they were not conscious of reports of unwanted sexual advances including Robinson, however there’s an ongoing investigation that includes allegations of sexual harassment , according to theArmy

.

Khawam stated private investigators informed the Guillen household Robinson called a female he was included with to assist him get rid of of Guillen’s body after moving it off the post. A female was later on apprehended by Texas Rangers earlier this month in connection with Guillen’s disappearance and deals with a federal charge of conspiracy to damage proof.

Robinson was a fight engineer designated to Troop A, Engineer Squadron, according to Army authorities, who stated he was not part of Guillen’s chain of command.

Gregory Scott Morales

The skeletal remains of Pvt. 2nd Class Gregory Scott Morales were found in a field in Killeen, Texas, on June 19– 10 months after the 24-year- old disappeared– following info gotten by CID.

Foul play is believed, according to a declaration from FortHood CID is examining together with the Killeen Police Department, which decreased to comment for this story, pointing out the continuous examination.

Morales was last seen on the night of August 19, 2019, driving his individual automobile in Killeen, according to the Fort Hood declaration. Morales– who was referred to as Gregory Wedel prior to he took his spouse’s surname– was set up to be released within a couple days when he disappeared, the declaration stated.

Morales was from Sapulpa, Oklahoma and signed up with the Army in June 2015 as a motor transportation operator.

“The First Team is saddened by the news of the passing of PV2 Gregory Morales,”Maj Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, leader of the 1st Cavalry Division, stated in a declaration. “His life was taken too soon, and we appreciate his service to our nation.”

Brandon Scott Rosecrans

Pfc. Brandon Scott Rosecrans was discovered dead on May 18 in Harker Heights, Texas, according to FortHood

.

Harker Heights Police spokesperson Lawrence Stewart informed CNN that Rosecrans’ death is being examined as a murder after he was discovered with a gunshot injury. The very same day, Stewart stated, Rosecrans’ 2016 Jeep Renegade was discovered burned. Local fire marshals are examining the burning as arson, Stewart stated.

Family members have actually pledged to get justice for Rosecrans, CNN affiliate KWTX reported.

“When I closed that lid, the last thing I promised my son was if it takes my last breath, I will find out who did this and will make sure they pay,” Thomas BergSr stated, according to KWTX.

Rosecrans, a 27-year- old quartermaster and chemical devices repairer, signed up with the Army in May2018

.

Freddy Beningo Delacruz Jr.

.

The Killeen Police Department , which is examining Delacruz’s death together with CID, stated Delacruz was discovered dead with 2 others at an apartment building. All 3 suffered gunshot injuries and the case is being dealt with as a triple murder.

The 23-year- old was from Vidalia,Georgia He signed up with the Army in November 2017 as a cavalry scout, Fort Hood’s declaration stated.

In the March declaration,Lt Col. Steven E. Jackowski called Delacruz “an outstanding Trooper.”

“Each of us in the Battalion are grateful for having known him and we collectively grieve his loss,” he stated.

Christopher Wayne Sawyer

Spc. Christopher Wayne Sawyer , 29, was discovered unresponsive on March 5 in his home on Fort Hood, according to a declaration launched by the base.

The declaration stated CID authorities, who were examining the death, did not suspect nasty play however had actually not ruled it out.

Sawyer, of Longview, Washington, signed up with the Army in October 2017, the declaration stated. He was a wheeled automobile mechanic.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of any member of our IRONHORSE team and we will mourn this loss as an organization,” statedCol Michael Schoenfeldt.

Shelby Tyler Jones

Spc Shelby Tyler Jones died March 1 after he suffered an evident gunshot injury in south Killeen, according to Fort Hood

.

The 20-year- old’s death was under examination by the Killeen Police Department, which said in a news release that private investigators think Jones was shot at a club prior to he was discovered at a corner store.

On Friday the cops department informed CNN in a quick declaration that the case existed to a grand jury on June 11, which the district lawyer decreased to prosecute.

“The case has been exceptionally cleared,” the cops stated.

Jones, a native of Jena, Louisiana, signed up with the Army in May 2017 as a cavalry scout, Fort Hood’s declaration stated.

A declaration fromCol Ralph Overland stated Jones was an extremely valued member of his group.

“He was a dedicated professional who truly loved his family and the Army,” Overland stated.