Here’s what to expect at NASCAR’s The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway

Darius Rucker will carry out a digital model of the nationwide anthem, Fox Sports will name the race remotely from a studio in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the victory lane celebration will likely be a muted affair void of high-fives and hugs. Drivers do not have to shuttle between hospitality occasions to schmooze with sponsors, and their automobile homeowners aren’t even anticipated to be at Sunday’s race. Most are over 65 and thought of at danger for the coronavirus and never important to conduct a race.

It will likely be bizarre and look nothing prefer it did 10 weeks in the past when NASCAR final raced earlier than its season was suspended by the coronavirus pandemic. But as sports activities followers throughout the nation have clamored for dwell motion, it is going to be a uncommon alternative for NASCAR to be alone within the highlight and showcase its product — maybe even to viewers who’ve lengthy expressed zero curiosity in inventory automobile racing.

There is not any apply or qualifying, and Brad Keselowski will lead the sector to inexperienced at 3:30 p.m. EDT; the lineup was set in a televised random draw. Most of the drivers final raced March Eight and can take the inexperienced flag with no warm-up and no concept if their automobile is correctly ready to deal with NASCAR’s oldest superspeedway.

Darlington is taken into account probably the most technical tracks on the circuit.

“I envision people are going to be pretty timid, at least for the first few laps,” mentioned Denny Hamlin, who received the Daytona 500 on Feb. 17, the primary of solely 4 accomplished races this season.

Hamlin anticipated conservative setups primarily based partly on information from the Southern 500 final September, NASCAR’s final go to to “The Track Too Tough To Tame.” Once the drivers have settled in, Hamlin believes “it’s going to be like an old shoe. I don’t think from a TV perspective fans will see anything different than just a normal race that they would normally see at Darlington.”

A refresher on the place NASCAR left off following its final race, March 8 at Phoenix:

HARVICK ON TOP

Kevin Harvick is the factors chief with 4 top-10 finishes by means of 4 races. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver is winless however did end second in NASCAR’s final outing at Phoenix.

Since becoming a member of SHR in 2014, Harvick has a win at Darlington, six top-10s in six appearances and is coming off consecutive fourth-place finishes at the 1.366-mile oval. But he cautioned in opposition to computerized success for the reason that final accessible notes from the observe are from final September, when the race began within the day and ended beneath the lights.

“Darlington is a very sensitive temperature track, so I think you kind of have to evolve as the race evolves,” Harvick mentioned. “I believe the most important purpose on this occasion is to simply not be in proper subject, strive to get your self within the ballpark and have the option to regulate on it so that you don’t have to have a rebuild and a reboot.”

RYAN NEWMAN RETURNS

Newman suffered a head damage when he crashed racing for the win on the ultimate lap of the Daytona 500. The pandemic afforded him further time to heal and Newman has missed solely three Cup races.

He examined at Darlington shortly earlier than the season was suspended and decided then he was match to race once more. The 10-week wait was simply bonus time for the driving force thought of to be most troublesome to move.

Newman considers Darlington his favourite observe.

“I just like it because you run right up next to the fence,” Newman said. “It’s unique on both ends, very challenging. It’s just a lot of fun to actually hustle the car around there.”

MATT KENSETH IS BACK, TOO

Few anticipated Chip Ganassi to deliver Kenseth out of retirement after firing Kyle Larson in April for utilizing a racial slur in an iRacing occasion.

But the two-time Daytona 500 winner and former collection champion agreed to full the season for Ganassi after a greater than a 12 months out of a Cup automobile. Kenseth has by no means competed at this degree in a Chevrolet or in NASCAR’s present aerodynamic package deal, however he’s a former Darlington winner and probably the most revered drivers within the sport.

At 48, he is additionally the oldest driver within the subject and will likely be entering into the automobile chilly on Sunday after a hiatus of greater than 15 months.

“From my standpoint, I’m like, I don’t want him back,” mentioned former teammate Hamlin. “I know he gives great information. I think he’s probably going to lift that program up. He’s my buddy, but I prefer him just to stay home at this point.”

BUSY DRIVERS

NASCAR has rescheduled 20 races beginning Sunday by means of June, all in Southern states, and the Cup Series will likely be busy with 4 occasions in 11 days.

Reigning collection champion Kyle Busch and Timmy Hill, breakout star of the iRacing Series run in the course of the shutdown, are taking it even additional as they plan to compete in all seven occasions scheduled in May.

Busch and Hill are including Xfinity Series races at Darlington and Charlotte, and a Truck Series race at Charlotte to their calendar.

Busch had simply been settling into his groove with a pair of top-three finishes earlier than the season stopped. His solely victory to this point this season was the Truck Series race at house observe Las Vegas.

LOGANO PUT ON PAUSE

Joey Logano opened the season with new crew chief Paul Wolfe and received twice within the first 4 occasions to cycle to the highest of Team Penske.

His momentum has been placed on pause and Logano is winless at Darlington in 11 earlier races.

FREE AGENCY

Ryan Blaney inked an extension with Team Penske proper earlier than the shutdown, however nearly all enterprise had been placed on maintain till Alex Bowman introduced Saturday he’d signed with Hendrick Motorsports by means of 2021.

Bowman received at California to be part of Logano and Hamlin as the one Cup winners this season.

Those extensions and the firing of Larson have possible cycled Keselowski to high of the free agent market. He’s within the remaining 12 months of his contract with Penske however the one former collection champion accessible.

Those additionally in contract years are: Erik Jones, who received at Darlington final 12 months, Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer, Matt DiBenedetto, Ty Dillon, Corey LaJoie and Bubba Wallace.

LaJoie at the beginning of the season delivered Rick Hendrick a hand-written letter pleading his case to substitute seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson when Johnson retires at the top of this season.

