That changed last month when Save A Lot, the only grocery store within a mile from Rayeford, closed its doors in the middle of a pandemic.

Rayeford, 30, says she felt abandoned. “It’s the worst time for this to happen,” she said. Without a car and not able to afford taxi fare, she now needs to ask family members and friends to drive her to pick up groceries. At a time when people wish to limit their contact with the others, she added, that’s a particularly tough ask.

Rayeford and residents in the St. Paul’s neighborhood, over fifty percent of whom are unemployed, are living in what the Agriculture Department defines as a “low income and low access area” — one where a “significant” part of the population lives more than a mile from the nearest supermarket or grocery store in towns. These areas are commonly called food deserts, although the term has no official meaning.

In 2015, around 39 million people, or 12.8% of the usa population, lived in such a location, according to the USDA . There can be a racial divide in food access: Research from the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing in 2014 found that lower-income minority neighborhoods have less access to grocery stores weighed against similar white neighborhoods.

Fast food joints, Family Dollar and 7-Eleven would be the main food options available within walking distance in the St. Paul’s area.

Rayeford worries she will need certainly to shop more at Family Dollar, where “you can’t get your vegetables.”

Aldi is 1.9 miles away from the closed Save A Lot, Food Lion is 2.2 miles away and Walmart is 2.4 miles. While Harris Teeter is a little closer, it’s still about a 30-minute walk and is more expensive. These distances might not seem past an acceptable limit, but transportation is a barrier for Rayeford and the majority of residents in the area. More than half households within a half-mile of the Save A Lot lack access to a car, based on the city. In a quarter-mile radius of the store, 61% of households do not have a car.

Save A Lot opened in 2015 after another grocery store closed. The city recruited the grocer to help to fill an access gap, and the store was frequently crowded, residents say. Its closure creates an even bigger need for healthier and affordable fruit, veggies and meat in the area.

“Fresh food and produce are already costly and sometimes hard to come by” for St. Paul’s residents, said Dr. Henri Parson, associate professor at Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk. “With the additional burden of distant grocery stores that require transportation, this becomes even harder and adds additional stressors, which diminish quality of life.”

Norfolk city officials, community activists and local residents heard rumors for months that the store might close. But they do say they were caught off guard by the timing of the announcement in June and are not prepared to handle the consequences of losing the neighborhood’s only source of fresh food in the center of a public health disaster.

“Save A Lot gave us no heads up,” said Angelia Williams Graves, who represents the area in the Norfolk City Council. “I had a notice sent to me on my social media page. I’m frustrated that they did not at least give us the opportunity to at least come to the table and work with them.”

Save A Lot did not react to Graves’ claim, but said in a statement, “We take the decision to close any Save A Lot location very seriously. We regularly review our stores on a number of factors, including financial performance as well as strategic alignment with long-term plans. Unfortunately, as a result of this review, we closed our store.”

‘A racial justice issue’

In the St. Paul’s area, which is composed of three public housing projects, 98% of the significantly more than 4,100 residents are Black and the average income is under $12,000. Life expectancy for residents in St. Paul is more than 15 years reduced the area than for people residing in the adjacent downtown Norfolk area, according to the city

Residents and local leaders say the loss of Save A Lot must be comprehended within this context. Some indicate the fact that the wealthier, largely white neighborhood nearby has three grocery stores within a mile.

Grocery chains “have crafted an ideal client that looks very white,” Graves added. “We just don’t fit the demographic.”

Black people “will be disproportionately impacted by having this new food desert in our community, and we can’t ignore that reality,” said Ruth Jones Nichols , president and CEO of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, located next door from the St. Paul’s area. “This isn’t just a food access or social justice issue. It really is a racial justice issue.”

Hanging over Save A Lot’s absence is a revitalization project that will upend the neighborhood

the redevelopment plan say it’s going to “ The city has approved a $1 billion redevelopment plan that will tear down the general public housing units and build a new mixed-income, mixed-use neighborhood with parks, retail and other amenities. The project, which will occupy to two decades, has already started and more than 200 residents in the community experienced to relocate so far. They are given housing vouchers to either rent within the private market anywhere in the United States that accepts vouchers or relocate to a different public housing community in Norfolk, based on the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority. Proponents ofthe redevelopment plan say it’s going to “ break the cycle of intergenerational poverty .”

Earlier this year, a group of residents sued the town, the city housing authority and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which provided a $30 million grant to greatly help fund the revitalization, in federal court to block the plan. They say it violates the Fair Housing Act.

The Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority declined to comment on the lawsuit. The Department of Housing and Urban Development also declined to comment. A spokesperson for the town said “the lawsuit will not slow down the St. Paul’s redevelopment” and “those ready to relocate will continue to be supported in doing so.”

The lone grocery store in your community shutting down adds another layer of anxiety for the community.

“You already are in a community going through a gentrification process and stressed out, and then you take away the food. I don’t even know what will happen next,” said Deirdre Love, a local activist and executive director of Teens with a Purpose, a youth development organization.

“Food?” she asked, her voice rising. She repeated the question three times. “Really?”

Rayeford is not given a move out date yet, but she said she is overrun by the thought of leaving and doesn’t know where she’d go. She fears she won’t be in a position to afford time for the new mixed-income community.

Rallying around solutions

Save A Lot faced challenges in St. Paul’s.

There was “relatively low spend potential” in the area, and Save A Lot faced stiffer competition in surrounding neighborhoods, in accordance with Neil Stern, senior partner at retail consulting firm McMillanDoolittle.

However, the closure is a “lost opportunity for Norfolk and community residents,” said Stacey Sutton, assistant professor of urban planning at the University of Illinois at Chicago who studies race and gentrification. “This could have been an opportunity to convert this establishment into a worker-owned grocery store,” she said. “Not only would it have retained jobs, it would have supported community wealth building.”

City officials and community advocates say they’re discussing both short-term and long-term answers to replace the Save A Lot.

The city has added bus lines to go from the St. Paul’s area to a different grocery store, said Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer. But the coronavirus outbreak makes public transportation riskier, especially for older residents and the ones with health threats.

“It’s a tough time for this type of event,” said Filer. “What makes it acutely difficult is that the obvious short run solution is public transportation, and that is complicated by the existence of the virus.”

Additionally, the pandemic and recession have strained city and state budgets, leaving officials less equipped to respond to the closure.

The city is already cutting staff and programs and certainly will “likely to own to do [so] again in the coming months when there is not a sharp rebound in economic activity and tax collections,” said Robert McNab, professor of economics at Old Dominion University in Norfolk. Even if coronavirus cases decline in their state, “the question is whether Norfolk will have the financial and staff resources to address the residents’ concerns.”

Still, Save A Lot closing has pushed the community to rally together

Community leaders and residents have formed a group, the Community Food Disparities Coalition, to “find immediate solutions to the food desert.” On Saturday, the group organized a “mobile food market” to provide free groceries to residents in your community, relying on food donations. The group got a bus and made grocery deliveries in the area. More than 80 volunteers resulted in. So did Norfolk’s mayor.

Jones Nichols from the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore said her organization is upgrading its efforts with private and public partners to improve food distribution in the area.

Norfolk’s economic development department is “actively seeking potential grocers,” a spokesperson for the city said. And some leaders are planning outside of wanting to replace Save A Lot with still another national chain.

“Corporate America is not the salvation and corporate America is not going to be the long term, sustainable answer to this problem,” Graves from the City Council said in a virtual ending up in local leaders last Saturday about the store closing.

Among the concepts that leaders have now been discussing are “food hubs,” which allow local farmers to distribute fresh produce as well as other items. A city-owned store or a grocery cooperative may also be a long-term answer.

In other areas where grocery stores have closed, Jones Nichols said, dollar stores have filled the gap, however they have not offered fresh produce or many healthy options. She hopes that will not happen in St. Paul’s and that the Save A Lot closing will be a chance to address systemic health insurance and racial disparities in the community.

Added Graves from the City Council: “Black Lives Matter doesn’t just matter when Black people get shot by police. It matters what they eat. Their health care matters.”