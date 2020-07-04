Here’s what Americans prefer to grill — and how they grill it

HOW TO HAVE A SAFE COOKOUT AND CREATE NEW TRADITIONS IN THE TIME OF CORONAVIRUS

In a survey by Grill Cook Bake, an amateur-chef-created platform for reviewing cooking gear, significantly more than 3,900 Americans were polled about their grilled food habits.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Over 1 / 3 (34 percent) of those surveyed said steak was a common grilled food. Hamburger was the second-highest, scoring 19 percent. Though there were several detractors — 18 % bucked beef altogether, claiming chicken was their go-to grilling fave. Ribs came in fourth at 11 percent, with bratwurst (6 percent), hot dogs (5 percent), pineapple (4 percent) and pork chops (3 percent) concluding the list.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Among those that chose beef, however, higher than a quarter — 27.3 % — said “medium rare” was their favorite way to cook steak and burgers. “Medium” followed at 25.6 %, with “medium well” at 23.5 percent and “well done” rounding it out at 19.4 percent. Fewer than five percent chose “rare” as their preferred cook temperature.

Protein penchants varied widely for most participants, although there is a clear winner when it came to one question in particular: “Hamburgers or hot dogs?”

The overwhelming most of Americans surveyed — 81 percent — said they preferred a burger to your pet dog.

CLICK HERE TO HAVE THE FOX NEWS APP

Whether you’re team burger or hot dog, something is without a doubt – Americans enjoy their grilled fare. Follow these grilling tips from the masters to avoid any barbecue blunders in 2010.