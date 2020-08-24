Here’s The Real Truth About That ‘Election Day’ Asteroid on Its Way to Earth

If you have actually taken a look at the news today, you ‘d be forgiven for believing a substantial asteroid is on track to hit Earth the day prior to the 2020 United States Presidential election.

At least that’s the takeaway from several news outlets. And, not surprisingly, some individuals are flipping out. In a year with an actual pandemic, an asteroid accident truly simply puts a cherry on the top of a Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad cake.

But we have great news for you! Despite the headlines, there’s no requirement to fret about this specific asteroid– called 2018VP1.

2018VP1 is not a surprise to researchers. As its name recommends, it was found back in 2018 while it was around 450,000 kilometres (280,000 miles) far from Earth.

It’s got a two-year orbital duration, and it’s presently on its way back around once again towards us.

Fortunately, this is not one of the numerous asteroids that we do not understand about up until they have actually currently blown up, or zipped.

This time though, the Apollo-class asteroid is approximated to come within 4,994.76 kilometres ofEarth That’s truly close in area terms.

And since it’s so close, there’s a minor opportunity (1 in 240 or 0.41 percent) that it’ll strike Earth on 2 November 2020– the day prior to the US Presidential election.