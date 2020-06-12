Here’s the real danger if Donald Trump loses the election

The comments, which Biden made in an interview with Trevor Noah on “The Daily Show,” are not the first time that the former vice president — and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee — has suggested he believes the incumbent might seek to fiddle with the election results.
But the real danger listed here is not that Trump changes the date of the general election, which is virtually impossible, or that he seeks to claims squatter’s rights in the White House.
The thing which could threaten Biden’s potential presidency — and the ability of the country to maneuver on from what will be one of the nastiest elections in modern history — is if Trump simply refuses to admit he lost, never conceding that Biden is the fair-and-square president.
And that, judging by Trump’s long history of refusing to ever acknowledge defeat, and as an alternative claiming that he was cheated out of victory by nefarious forces, is not only a possible outcome but a likely one if the incumbent arises short this fall.
Consider:
So, yeah. There’s a pattern here.
Given his past comments — even in an election (2016) that he won! — there is every reason to believe that even if Trump vacates the White House in January 2021 that he won’t ever, ever concede that he lost. And that would have massive consequences on not only our politics but on the broader foundations on which American democracy is made.
Consider that in 2000, after more than a month of recounts and with considerable uncertainty about who actually won Florida, Al Gore not only ended his campaign but offered a major demand unity in the country.
“For the sake of our unity of the people and the strengths of our democracy.”
“Resolved, as it must be resolved, through the honored institutions of our democracy.”
Can you imagine Trump, in the same circumstance, doing or saying the same? Absolutely perhaps not! Heck, it’s hard to assume Trump saying those words if it’s clear that he was beaten on Election Day!
What the lack of any kind of formal concession from Trump would do is clear: For his legions of adoring supporters, they would also never think that Biden had won — or he was the recognized president, whether or not the electoral map or the popular vote proved it. Which means that for a decent-sized chunk of the country, Biden could be viewed as an illegitimate president and, therefore, not somebody who needed to be paid attention to.