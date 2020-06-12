Here’s the real danger if Donald Trump loses the election

The comments, which Biden made in an interview with Trevor Noah on “The Daily Show,” are not the first time that the former vice president — and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee — has suggested he believes the incumbent might seek to fiddle with the election results.

“Mark my words I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held,” Biden said in April.

But the real danger listed here is not that Trump changes the date of the general election, which is virtually impossible, or that he seeks to claims squatter’s rights in the White House.

The thing which could threaten Biden’s potential presidency — and the ability of the country to maneuver on from what will be one of the nastiest elections in modern history — is if Trump simply refuses to admit he lost, never conceding that Biden is the fair-and-square president.





