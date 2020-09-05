Here’s the problem for Donald Trump with the Atlantic story

The report right away ended up being a huge story, with Democrats– consisting of Democratic governmental candidate Joe Biden — hurrying to condemn Trump for his supposed habits and the White House rallying an aggressive pushback versus the short article, consisting of the President himself.

“To think that I would make statements negative to our military when nobody has done what I’ve done, with the budgets and the military budget,” Trump stated Thursday night after returning from a project rally inPennsylvania “We’re getting pay raises for the military. It is a disgraceful situation, by a magazine that is a terrible magazine, I don’t read it.”

On Friday early morning, Trump took his defense to Twitter “The Atlantic Magazine is dying, like most magazines, so they make up a fake story in order to gain some relevance,” he wrote . “Story already refuted, but this is what we are up against. Just like the Fake Dossier. You fight and and fight, and then people realize it was a total fraud!”

National security advisor Robert O’Brien was hired to work as a character witness for Trump, informing press reporters, “You’re not going to find anybody who’s more sympathetic to their situation than the President.” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo informed Fox News he never ever heard the President usage the language explained in the short article.

Jeffrey Goldberg, who authored The Atlantic piece, waited his reporting in a look on CNN’s “New Day” Friday early morning. “I stand by my reporting,” he stated. “I have numerous …

Read The Full Article