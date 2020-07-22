Here’s the latest on some of the possible Covid-19 vaccines in development

A healthcare worker uses a swab to collect a sample at a temporary testing center for coronavirus in the Spanish Basque city of Getaria on July 15. Ander Gillenea/AFP/Getty Images

Spain recorded 730 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest number since May 8, data from the country’s health ministry showed on Wednesday. The total number of cases in Spain has now reached 267,551.

Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa confirmed on Wednesday that there were a total of 224 active outbreaks in the country, “most of them under control, including the one in Lleida which is now considered controlled.”

The director of the Center for Health Emergencies, Fernando Simon, explained last week that the new cases were increasingly associated with younger people.

The county’s Covid-19 death toll rose by two in the last 24 hours and 12 in the last seven days. A total of 28,426 people have died from coronavirus in Spain.

Ignacio Aguado, the vice president of Madrid’s regional government, said the regional government is considering making masks mandatory in all public places also in the capital. Madrid and the Canary Islands are the only two regions in the country where masks are not mandatory when the safety distance can be respected.

The regional government’s health councillor will meet the health minister on Thursday to debate further measures to contain the spread of the virus, including measures for Madrid’s airport.

“New measures in Madrid will depend on the outcome of that meeting,” Aguado added.