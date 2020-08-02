Todd Gurley, Los AngelesRams (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Back playing football in the state of Georgia this season, here’s the first look at Todd Gurley in a Falcons uniform.

After a down season by many procedures in 2019, and with continuous issues about his knee, the Los Angeles Rams parted methods with Todd Gurley this offseason. He landed with the Atlanta Falcons on a 1 year, $5 million prove-it offer.

It’ll be something of a homecoming for Gurley inAtlanta He played his college ball at the University of Georgia, where he ended up being a top-10 choose regardless of missing out on the end of his last season in 2014 with a torn ACL.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its limitations on gamers having the ability to be analyzed clinically and cleared, Gurley did not formally pass a physical with the Falcons up until earlyJune There was little doubt that he would pass, however the rule is a excellent indication for the potential customers of a rebound season this year.

As groups come together for training school, and the health procedures that need to go with it this year, we’re getting a look at gamers in their brand-new uniforms.

Here’s the first look at Todd Gurley in a Falcons uniform

Gurley usedNo 30 with the Rams, and if you deduct 3 times his college …