The effort, which can be being light emitting diode by the one and only former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, amounts to the absolute most clear evidence yet that — despite all of his public bluster — the President knows he is losing right now.

Biden’s campaign isn’t biting.

“We are not going to ride the roller coaster of the ever-changing Trump campaign position on debates, nor are we going to be distracted by his demands,” his deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield, said in a statement.

So how did we get from there to here? Simple. Trump’s political fortunes have declined notably in recent months, along with his uneven handling of the protests that arose in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd last month tanking his poll numbers. Trump’s approval rating in Gallup data took a double-digit hit in recent weeks and a slew of swing state and national polling shows him trailing Biden by significant margins. It’s simply no coincidence that faced with those numbers, the Trump campaign has reversed its position on debates. Conventional political wisdom dictates that the candidate pushing for more debates is the candidate who is trailing. That person needs debates to create a moment (or moments) that can change the momentum and trajectory of the contest. That person isn’t frequently the incumbent. Typically challengers push for more debates because they desire a forum to land usually the one big punch that can change things. And so, it’s very telling that Trump now finds himself needing a lot more than the standard three debates. It means that the President does not think he’s winning today — and doesn’t necessarily visit a way to arrive at victory without more debates. The Point : Ignore what Trump says and tweets about how exactly great a shape his re-election bid is in. This push for more debates says more than a thousand of those tweets.

CNN’s Sarah Mucha contributed to this report.

