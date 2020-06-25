Here’s our best look yet at the Samsung Galaxy Watch3

Images of the Samsung Galaxy Watch3 rumored to arrive the following month leaked early in the day this week revealing the smartwatch’s design, but a brand new picture that surfaced today gives us our best look yet at the upcoming smartwatch.

This image was shared by reliable leakster Evan Blass and it corroborates the previous design leaks. The Galaxy Watch3 includes a stainless steel casing but the image does not confirm whether it includes a rotating bezel. However, previous leaks suggest the smartwatch will have one.

The straps of the Galaxy Watch3 are created out of leather which is the 45mm model we are looking at that is rumored to truly have a screen size of 1.4″. The backside of the watch also confirms a couple of specs – 5ATM water resistance, Gorilla Glass DX protection, in-built GPS, and MIL-STD-810G durability rating.

Other rumored specs of the Galaxy Watch3 include 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, heartbeat and blood circulation pressure monitor, ECG sensor, LTE connectivity, and Tizen OS 5.5.

The 45mm model will pack a 340mAh battery while the 41mm variant with a 1.2″ screen will ship with a 247mAh cell. More information regarding the Galaxy Watch3 should surface even as we inch nearer to its rumored July unveiling.