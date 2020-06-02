Here’s our best look yet at Google’s new Android TV streaming device

Google could also be near launching its subsequent streaming TV device, and now XDA Developers has got its hands on marketing material that provides us our first actual glimpse at what that device may look like.

The report says the Android TV-powered dongle is codenamed “Sabrina,” and previous experiences have revealed it would include a distant and a correct software program interface, so that you now not should depend on pushing exhibits and films to your TV utilizing Chromecast and a cellphone or pill.

The device appears a bit like a Chromecast Ultra, though much less round in design. Other screenshots obtained by XDA Developers showcase pink, white, and black shade choices. The report additionally says the advertising video from which the photographs have been grabbed exhibits off the highest half of the distant and its devoted Google Assistant button. XDA Developers says it obtained the video from a pre-release firmware construct shared by a trusted Android developer.



The advertising video is outwardly fairly outdated, courting again to October 2019. So the design might have modified since then. It’s additionally not clear at all when this device could be popping out or how a lot it would value.

A report from Protocol published last month revealed that the device is certainly an Android TV-powered one and is prone to be marketed below the Google Nest model the corporate created final yr to unify its sensible residence class. The report additionally stated the device would probably retail for below $80, as the present Chromecast prices $35 and the 4K-enabled Chromecast Ultra usually goes for $69.

Google didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.