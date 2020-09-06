Here’s more proof the Saints will sign Jadeveon Clowney

The New Orleans Saints seem tipping their hand concerning their pursuit of Jadeveon Clowney based off their lineup cuts.

On Thursday, the pursuit free of charge representative edge rush Jadeveon Clowney lastly warmed up after months of inactiveness. Reports suggested that the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints connected to Clowney in hopes of signing him to an agreement. Things took another turn on Friday, as head coachSean Payton met with Clowney over dinner In case you were questioning how that conference went, then look no more than their lineup proceeds NFL Cut Day.

When decreasing their lineup to 53-players, the Saints chose to launch protective end Mario Edwards and linebacker Anthony Chickillo, which frees up $3 million in cap space.

More cash maximized might assist Saints sign Clowney

Entering Saturday’s cut day, the Saints had actually restricted cap area readily available to them, however that has actually given that increased with the eliminations of Edwards andChickillo Edwards was signed to a two-year, $5 million agreement in 2019, where he taped 3 sacks last season. As for Chickillo, he was launched by the Pittsburgh Steelers back in March, prior to landing in New Orleans in May, however was signed more as a depth choice.

Clowney is coming off a rather down season with the Seattle Seahawks, however he has actually credited the dropped …