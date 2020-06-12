Here’s how Washington is trying to reform the police

The President gets his campaign-based return to normal in a few days. Trump announced his first MAGA rally since March, before the coronavirus hit in earnest. It’s scheduled for Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19 . The city has a tattered legacy of racial violence, and the date of Trump’s rally, also known as Juneteenth, marks the end of slavery in America.

The Point : The protests over police brutality have pushed Washington’s gears in to action. But where the government eventually ends up is, today, unknown.

