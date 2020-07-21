Here’s how to watch the OnePlus Nord launch

OnePlus is launching its first midranger called Nord and it will have 5G and a price tag below $500. We also expect to see the debut of the true wireless OnePlus Buds.

We were sent an invite to the online unveiling, and here’s how you can also watch it. You need an AR capable phone – here’s the full list of compatible devices – and a QR reader. This will be way easier to do with a monitor in front of you and the phone in your hand.

First you need to scan the QR code in the bottom right corner – we’ve also provided a link (for mobile phones) at the end of the article if you’re having issues with that step. When the landing page asks for your Camera permission, approve it, otherwise, there’s no way you can go to the next step.

Then the OnePlus Nord landing page will want you to scan the invite, which we provided above in crisp quality. Once you do, there will be a countdown that will eventually lead to a link for the video. If OnePlus provides a conventional video stream we’ll update this article in time for the unveiling, scheduled for 2PM UTC.

Source