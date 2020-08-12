Here’s how much Microsoft’s new folding Duo phone costs and how to order it

Our objective to assist you browse the new regular is sustained by customers. To take pleasure in unrestricted gain access to to our journalism, subscribe today

Microsoft began taking preorders on Wednesday for its new folding phone, the Surface Duo, which costs $1,400

The Duo, which was revealed in October, has 2 5.6-inch touch screens that open and close like a little book. The gadget works with Microsoft’s Surface Pen stylus for handwriting and the business’s Xbox video game controller for video gaming.

Customers are expected to get their Duos onSept 10.

Microsoft primary item officer Panos Panay states the Duo is targeted at individuals trying to find a new method to deal with the go, on something that is in between a tablet and aphone “I’m not trying to reinvent the phone but I do believe this is a better way to get things done, a better way to create, and a better way to connect on a mobile device,” he stated throughout a virtual interview previously today.

The preorder duration begins as the mobile market is still attempting to recuperate from the COVID-19 pandemic. Smartphone sales dropped 25% in the 2nd quarter. The Duo’s price will evaluate whether lots of customers want to invest huge cash on a phone throughout tough financial times, especially on a gadget that does not have the most hyped new …

