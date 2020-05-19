Here’s How Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Spending Their Second Wedding Anniversary!

Two years after their fairy story wedding ceremony, who would’ve thought life could be like this for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?!

No, we’re not speaking about their transfer to Los Angeles — though that is entrance and heart on our minds — however extra so the life they (and all of us) have been pressured to guide largely in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic. What a bizarre world we’re all residing in proper now!

Today marks an particularly notable day so far as quarantine life and social distancing is worried, as a result of it’s precisely two years to the day — May 19, 2018 — since Harry and Meghan tied the knot in London! And now, nearly 104 weeks after the world-famous royal wedding ceremony, life seems a LOT totally different for the pair! For one, they’ve been just about prohibited from any main anniversary celebration, which sucks!

An insider spoke to People in regards to the couple’s large anniversary plans this time round, noting (beneath) how staying in and laying low is the prudent, correct factor to do:

“Today the family is spending a quiet day together.”

Awww! That’s it?! No particular dinner? No anniversary occasion?!

Quarantine takes priority, we suppose… and good on them, for setting a very good instance! We’re all on this collectively, in any case!

Of course, there’s one shining gentle they will nonetheless collectively take pleasure in: the super-cute stylings of 1-year-old Master Archie! Born just some weeks earlier than the couple’s first anniversary, Archie’s presence not less than has the formerly-royal couple driving excessive with satisfaction and pleasure! And they haven’t fairly reached the horrible twos with him but, so he’s nonetheless cute and candy, proper?! For now! Ha!!!

Jokes apart, it’s been a difficult time for Meghan and Harry these days simply because it has been for therefore many people amid the pandemic. The pair moved to El Lay in the course of the entire thing, which was lower than perfect, to say the least, and now they’re driving out the illness surge whereas quietly doing philanthropic initiatives to provide again to the City of Angels.

Hopefully by the couple’s third wedding ceremony anniversary (or sooner… PLEASE!) life will get again to regular in El Lay and around the globe. Until then, it feels like these two are due for loads of high quality time at dwelling with Archie! That’s not a foul aspect impact of all this social distancing, now, is it?!