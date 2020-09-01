Here’s how long it took the US to reach 6 million Covid-19 cases

President Donald Trump speaks throughout a press conference at the White House on August 31 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

As US President Donald Trump was painting a favorable image of the coronavirus pandemic and advising states to resume the country’s organisations and schools, data from the White House coronavirus task force released Monday reveals he was getting progressively alarming reports about the spread of the pandemic in July and August.

The House Select Subcommittee on Coronavirus on Monday published 8 weeks’ worth of state reports assembled by the White House job force.

The job force launches these reports weekly to guvs’ workplaces for their particular states, and has actually formerly decreased to make them openly readily available or validate the credibility of any of the information reported. There had actually been some conversation on a call with guvs previously this month, audio of which was acquired by CNN, about making a few of the information openly available in genuine time, however that has yet to take place.

“Rather than being straight with the American people and creating a national plan to fix the problem, the President and his enablers kept these alarming reports private while publicly downplaying the threat to millions of Americans,” subcommittee Chairman James Clyburn, a South Carolina Democrat, stated in a declaration.

The newest of the 8 reports (*6 *) by the subcommittee is dated August 9. Since then, the course of the pandemic has actually altered, enhancing in some …