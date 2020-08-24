Here’s how DeJoy’s testimony before the House played out

In a heated exchange at a House Oversight Committee hearing, the chairman of the United States Postal Service board of guvs exposed that he was not knowledgeable about a number of debates including Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s previous business.

The USPS board, led by chairman Mike Duncan, was accountable for employing DeJoy this year. A previous member of the board informed legislators recently that the employing procedure was extremely irregular, though Duncan affirmed previously on Monday that he followed correct treatments.

Rep Ayanna Pressley, a Democrat from Massachusetts, asked if Duncan knew a number of debates including DeJoy’s previous business,New Breed Logistics This consisted of a determination from the National Labor Relations Board that New Breed did something about it versus unions, that there was a $1.2 million unwanted sexual advances jury verdict versus business, which some females stated they had miscarriages after being strained at the business. (The latter was the topic of a prominent New York Times expose in 2018.)

Duncan stated the USPS board carried out a background look at DeJoy before they picked him as the next postmaster basic, however Duncan was not knowledgeable about the debates relating to New Breed Logistics.

Here’s a part of the exchange in between Pressley and Duncan:

Pressley: “Mr. Duncan, were you aware when you selected Mr. DeJoy that his company, Newbury Logistics, was determined by the National Labor Relations Board to have acted with anti-union animus, yes or no?”

