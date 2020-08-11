Here’s How Anna Faris Congratulated Ex Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger On The Birth Of Their New Baby Girl!

Anna Faris is as soon as again showing that it is possible to agree your ex!

After her ex-husband Chris Pratt invited child Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt with partner Katherine Schwarzenegger, report has it that the Scary Movie star didn’t be reluctant to praise the couple on their new arrival.

Especially since she and Pratt share 7-year-old boy Jack Pratt, Ana wishes to ensure they stay on excellent terms, states an E! News expert:

“Anna congratulated them and sent a gift. They are on good terms and have a nice relationship. She’s happy for Jack to be a big brother and is very supportive.”

Aww, charming!

A 2nd source exposed to the outlet that the new moms and dads are settling into things simply great thanks to the assistance of their enjoyed ones, consisting of Katherine’s moms and dads Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, and brother or sisters Christina, Patrick, and Christopher who “were waiting at home the moment she got there to meet the baby” and have actually been “coming by daily for short visits.”

The confidant included:

“Katherine and Chris are over the moon and adjusting well. Katherine is such a natural mom and Chris is a very hands on dad. They couldn’t be happier.”

While it’s uncertain if Anna has actually satisfied baby Lyla simply …