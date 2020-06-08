Here’s a number that should terrify every Republican on the ballot this fall

Here it is: 51% of registered voters said they would prefer a Congress controlled by Democrats in 2021, while just 40% preferred a Republican-controlled Congress, according to a new Wall Street Journal-NBC poll released Sunday . That marks a change in Democrats’ favor from January when the party had just a 6-point edge over the GOP on what is referred to as the “generic ballot” question.

(Side note: it’s called the “generic ballot” because no specific candidates named are utilized. Just the two parties.)

The generic ballot has long been employed by political handicappers as a sort of blunt instrument to know voter sentiment. Think of it as a type of weather vane that informs you which way the political winds are blowing and, roughly, how strongly.

Traditionally, small edges for either party (3 points or under) on the generic ballot tend to indicate small-ish gains in Congress for that side. But once one side has a double-digit lead in the generic ballot, watch out! That has a tendency to correlate with much larger seat switches.

