Here’s a number that should terrify every Republican on the ballot this fall

Here it is: 51% of registered voters said they would prefer a Congress controlled by Democrats in 2021, while just 40% preferred a Republican-controlled Congress, according to a new Wall Street Journal-NBC poll released Sunday
. That marks a change in Democrats’ favor from January when the party had just a 6-point edge over the GOP on what is referred to as the “generic ballot” question.
(Side note: it’s called the “generic ballot” because no specific candidates named are utilized. Just the two parties.)
The generic ballot has long been employed by political handicappers as a sort of blunt instrument to know voter sentiment. Think of it as a type of weather vane that informs you which way the political winds are blowing and, roughly, how strongly.
Traditionally, small edges for either party (3 points or under) on the generic ballot tend to indicate small-ish gains in Congress for that side. But once one side has a double-digit lead in the generic ballot, watch out! That has a tendency to correlate with much larger seat switches.
So, for example, CNN’s last poll prior to the 2018 election showed Democrats with a 53% to 42% edge in the generic ballot question. Democrats netted 40 seats
and retook the majority days later. In the 2010 midterms, the last CNN poll showed Republicans with a 6-point lead in the generic. They won 63 seats
and the House majority.
Given that history, you can see why Democrats’ current double-digit edge in the generic ballot should be of real concern to Republicans having an eye on winning right back the House majority and keeping their edge in the Senate.
“Little doubt an election held today would be a Biden landslide/GOP wipeout,” tweeted Cook Political Report House editor David Wasserman on Monday. “But the amount the world has changed in the past five months should caution us how much could look different five months from now.”
True — and true! The 2020 election isn’t for another 148 days (and yes, I will be counting).
But whenever you combine the generic ballot with national and swing state polling on the presidential race, the clear concern coming out of the White House in regard to the state of the Senate
and the massive financial edge for House Democrats over their GOP counterparts
, you start to see the making of a Democratic landslide — if the political environment remains roughly the same in November as it is today.
“Even after losing 40 seats in 2018, there’s no guarantee Republicans won’t lose more in November,” wrote
Nathan Gonzales and Jacob Rubashkin in the late May edition of Inside Elections
, a political handicapping site. “With less than six months to go before Election Day, not only is the House majority not at risk, Democrats could gain seats. Right now, the most likely outcome is close to the status quo and fall into a range of a GOP gain of five seats to a Democratic gain of five seats.”
A look across the political landscape to date produces this grim reality for Republicans: It could possibly be very ugly out there come November.
Source link
Post Views: 14