"Here you will find the answers to many of your questions." President Khachaturyan to economists | Morning

Nobel laureate Richard H. Taylor’s book “Misbehavior” is already available in Armenian. It was published by “Antares” publishing house. The presentation, which was also attended by the book’s editor, RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan, took place at the Philip Morris PMI Science Research Center. “Wrong Behavior” was translated from English by Nune Gabrielyan. The president said with a smile at the presentation that he had tortured the translator, who had done a titanic job.

Richard H. Throughout his career, Taylor has explored the radical idea that the central player in economics is the predictable, error-prone person. “Misbehavior” is a fascinating, fascinating story about reviewing academic disciplines, about economics, about changing the way we think about ourselves and the world.

The book is published by the director of “Apaven” company, chairman of the Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen of Armenia Arsen Ghazaryan. He said he was proud to support the publication of another book. “What is not enough for the society today is not enough, it mainly reaches science and education. That is what we lack, ”said Arsen Ghazaryan. “I am glad that the book was published, I am three times happy that our old friend, now incumbent President Vahagn Khachaturyan edited it,” he said.

“I will speak as a person who has spent a lot of time on the book, but it was a creative time. This book is especially important for my economists,” said Vahagn Khachaturyan.

“In recent years, everyone has been conducting research in the direction that the phenomena that take place have more psychological significance, and the psychological factor is much more important than presenting the phenomena that take place on the principles of general economic approaches. In this regard, no one can explain why, for example, the iPhone, which is the lowest, is in great demand, although it does not differ much from similar phones in terms of its functions. The explanation is purely psychological. “There are other economic phenomena, the study of which leads to the fact that a lot is conditioned by psychological factors,” Khachaturyan added.

He told the economists that this is more of a book for them. “Here you will find the answers to many questions that you can find in your business, why this happened and the other. Taylor was more of a practical economist or an applied economist. He did not study all the conclusions, did not deal with the numbers, did not analyze them, did not express any opinion. “

The President said that Taylor called economists economists. “It’s a bit insulting, but maybe he wanted to call us that, of course he writes at the end that he is sure that the economists were not offended by him.”

“Today is a birthday, today is the birth of Richard Taylor’s book ‘Wrong Behavior’,” said Armen Martirosyan, director of Antares Publishing House. He then stressed that any book will not be understood until it is translated into the native language, into the native land. “We and other publishers are trying to create a vocabulary for different areas,” said the publisher. He presented how their collaboration with Arsen Ghazaryan and Philip Morris PMI Science Research Center was born.

Renowned economist, Dean of YSU Faculty of Economics and Management, Professor Hayk Sargsyan presented the important features of the book. According to the professor. “If we try to see ourselves in the whole annals of civilization, I can not help but notice that today’s event is a fragment of that civilization, unfortunately in many cases a lost civilization.” According to Hayk Sargsyan, Richard H. Taylor’s book, Misbehavior, is interdisciplinary in nature, interdisciplinary in nature, and touches on a wide range of scientific aspects.

Gohar HAKOBYAN