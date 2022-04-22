«TV aliq» ․ Most people think that stress is a terrible condition for the body and it is necessary to avoid stress as much as possible. But is stress really that horrible? And what are some ways to deal with stress? Experts believe that both negative and positive stresses are dangerous for the body.

Doctors have identified a possible link between stress and illness. For example, the number of “stress points” per month should not exceed 100, otherwise we are at risk of mental disorders, physical illness, depression. Here is a “stress scale” suggested by scientists for some life events.

STRESS LEVEL

v Death of a relative (parents, children, wife, husband) – 100 points.

v Divorce- 73.

v Loneliness- 65.

v Isolation- 63.

v Job loss – 47.

v Retirement- 45.

v Departure of the child from the family – 29.

v Lifestyle change.- 25.

Events that bring joy to a person are also included in the “stress scale”. For example:

v Wedding preparation – 50.

v Reconciliation after family disputes – 45.

v Professional success – 28.

v New Year or birthday preparations and celebrations – 12.

There are cases when football fans, excited by the victory of their own team, suffered from a hypertensive crisis or a heart attack. The point is, it is not stress as such that is dangerous, but the intensity, form, and duration of stress.

About 70 years ago, a well-known Canadian biologist and physician, Hans Celien, director of the Institute of Experimental Medicine, described stress as “tension, pressure, compression,” a condition caused by certain strong stimuli. Celie also used the term “distress”, which means a deeper emotional impact caused by grief, tragedy and sadness. This is more dangerous and leaves a deep mark on the body, so you need to learn to get out of “distress” quickly.

It is very important for a modern person to learn to respond calmly to the “blows to the nerves”. It should be remembered that stressful situations can be caused not only by emotional factors – fear, anxiety, anger, sadness or joy, but also internal conflicts, when a person does not find his place, is not at peace with himself, as well as diseases, too cold or too hot. , bad ecology, some medicines.

However, this does not mean that we should live in an “aquarium” to avoid stress. And will that be the right decision? Of course no: For example, if you try to help a person who complains of muscle aches by offering a long bed rest, it is clear that this way you will do more harm to the person by atrophy the muscles (muscles will weaken). It’s just like our nervous system, our mental state. Being in different situations in life – in gyms, stadiums, concert halls, gatherings on happy and sad occasions – we seem to train our nervous and mental processes, preparing us for difficult and difficult trials. And it is not for nothing that Celie called the human body’s response to stress “adaptation syndrome”, the ability to adapt, which concentrates all the body’s defenses against danger. This is due to the release of stress hormones into the bloodstream – adrenaline and noradrenaline. And if a person does not fight or is not afraid of the danger in those conditions, then his body stays in tension for a long time, which leads to health problems.

It has been proven that more than 50% of the causes of human diseases are stressful situations, so to be healthy you need to be able to fight the dangerous effects of stress.

How to fight?

During acute emotional feelings, first of all, a person’s breathing changes. The injured, offended person begins to breathe intermittently and noisily. You need to be able to control your breathing to avoid sudden fluctuations in blood pressure, severe headaches or severe heart pain in such conditions.

For example, take 5 deep breaths, trying to feel how your abdomen moves and how its muscles relax. During the other 4 deep inhalations, tense and relax the following muscle groups: 2nd inhalation – leg muscles, 3rd inhalation – arm muscles and upper torso muscles, 4th inhalation – jaw and chewing muscles, 5th inhalation – abdominal muscles. This is a good trick, especially since people around you will not even notice what you are doing.

v The stronger the effect of stress on a person, the longer he feels tension, and the worse it is for the body’s organ systems. So everyone should be able to relieve tension by relaxing their muscles.

Here’s a way to relax. From the top of the head to the toes, stretch one group of muscles at a time, then relax the muscles. Work the muscles of the legs, chest, head, and neck in this way, and then enjoy relaxing the muscles.

v Do 5 minutes of deep breathing exercises to reduce the amount of adrenaline and relax the tension.

For example, count slowly to 10 or 20, following breathing. Back straight, shoulders spread, breathe calmly, focusing on each inhalation. Try to exhale longer than you inhale. Pause for 3-5 seconds after each breathing cycle. This exercise relaxes the nervous system and relieves stress.

Adrenaline release will decrease if you let go of the stressful situation and think of completely different things. Some pleasant memories, favorite poem, music, birthdays, etc., somehow distract you. Just close your eyes and lie down.

Take a shower – Hot water with a strong jet improves blood circulation, relaxes muscles and relaxes nerves. And swimming in the pool for 0.5 hours after work completely relieves muscle and nervous tension.

Take a hot bath to your favorite music. The result will be greater if you add a few drops of chamomile, lavender, tangerine or honey grass oil to the water. If you do not have much time for bathing, soak your hands in cold water and pat your face, neck and shoulders with wet hands. Cold water calms the nerve receptors and tones the skin.

v Dance. Turn on your favorite music and dance. In general, any physical activity brings peace of mind. You can, for example, clean the apartment, go to the gym or just go for a walk. During motor activity, the brain produces neurotransmitters that create a good mood and relieve anxiety. It is the body’s response to stress.

v Drink tea with honey. Hot tea with sweets helps well against anxiety and nervous tension. Climbing movements calm the nerves, and the sweet stimulates the production of “happiness hormones”. As a dessert it is desirable to use honey, dried fruits or dark chocolate. Ginger, frankincense, mint or jasmine can be added to tea, which have a calming effect.

Normal tap water will help regulate normal heart rhythm and relieve tension. Drink 1 glass of water without rushing, in small sips, with small pauses.

v Use massage services. If you do not have time, you can do it yourself. Sit in a chair and start massaging the temples in a circular motion, then gradually move to the scalp, massaging the scalp in the direction of hair growth without stretching the scalp. The massage should last 10 minutes. It improves blood circulation, relieves stress and regulates sleep.

v Adjust sleep mode. Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day. Get at least 8 hours of sleep.

v Never try to cope with stress with alcohol. Large amounts of alcohol poison the body and aggravate stress.

Prepared by Shushanik KOSYAN

The article was published in the 10th issue of “TV Channel” weekly