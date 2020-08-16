It’s prematurely to inform just how much Joe Biden’s historic selection of Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate will help increase assistance for the Democratic ticket amongst African American citizens. But this much is clear: Increasing Black turnout from 2016 levels will be important to Biden’s ability to win back key battleground states.

Republicans’ 2016 triumph was primarily attributable to the defection of white working-class voters to Donald Trump. But Trump’s advancement may not have actually been possible without a post-Obama decline in turnout and support for Democrats among Black voters.

Data from the census programs that in 2012, 66 percent of eligible Black citizens ended up to vote and leave surveys revealed that they supported the Obama/Biden ticket by 87 points. But in 2016, just 59 percent of Black citizens ended up and exit surveys revealed the all-white Clinton/Kaine ticket brought those citizens by simply 81 points.

Let our news satisfy your inbox. The news and stories that matters, provided weekday early mornings.

African American voters represent approximately 12 percent of qualified citizens nationally, and they represent a significant share of the vote in 6 of the 7 states Trump brought by 5 points or less in 2016: Florida (15 percent), Georgia (32 percent), Michigan (13 percent), North Carolina (22 percent), Pennsylvania (10 percent) and Wisconsin (6 percent).

An NBC News/Cook Political Report analysis of census and election information from these states programs that the decrease in African American …