Here are the cities that have imposed curfews Sunday night in the US

A 7 p.m. to six a.m. curfew has been imposed for areas inside the metropolis of Dallas following nights of protests, Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall introduced throughout a press convention Sunday.

The curfew might be in impact for the subsequent a number of days, Hall stated.

This is now not peaceable protest,” Hall said. “This won’t be tolerated in our metropolis.”

Hall stated that the protests started peacefully on Friday, however devolved night into chaos each Friday and Saturday with individuals rioting, looting, throwing objects at police, and damaging property and police autos.

“We’re not talking about protesters, we’re talking about criminals,” Hall stated.

Hall stated the choice to concern a curfew requires many parts working in tandem to verify there are sufficient workers out there to arrest, transport and course of these violating curfew and committing different instances.

The areas included in the curfew order are Deep Ellum, Farmers Market, Cedars, the West End, Victory Park and Uptown, Hall stated.

Those areas have been recognized as targets for looters and so the police have chosen to concern the curfew for these areas.

“These are not residents of our community,” Hall stated of the protesters, noting they had been coming from areas exterior of Dallas and did not have “love or respect” for the metropolis.