Here are the American sectors the jobs are coming back in

Restaurants and bars added back nearly 1.4 million jobs in May while they reopened across the nation, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

While restaurants and bars were classified by states as crucial businesses which could operate on takeout and delivery only, many still closed down all through stay-at-home orders. Some companies found it hard, or economically unfeasible to adopt that model, or had other public health issues.

Construction workers

Another industry that saw gains was the construction sector, where the amount of jobs increased by 464,000 in May, gaining back not quite half of what they lost in April. Construction activity is element of the first phase of reopening and lots of projects are resuming work.

Retail workers

Gap GPS In retail, 367,800 jobs returned, with clothing stores seeing the largest gains. Gap announced in May it would reopen 800 stores, including Old Navy,, Banana Republic and Athleta brand stores.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said this week that the company hired significantly more than 300,000 associates in the US starting in March, many of them temporary workers, to help “relieve some of the burden faced by” current store workers and present those who lost jobs more opportunities.

Factory workers

Factory jobs have also enjoyed a resurgence, as they squeeze into phase certainly one of the reopening. The manufacturing industry added 225,000 jobs.

That’s very good news for a business that saw its largest drop in production in March since 1946. Auto, aircraft and other factories stopped work to keep workers safe from the pandemic.

Dentists

While hospitals and other crucial medical services stayed open, dentists closed their offices, seeing only patients who required urgent care.

Health care hires jumped significantly in May, boosted by the reopening of dental offices reopening, which added 244,800 jobs.

“This news is certainly encouraging for the economy and the dental industry but is also important in that patients are returning with trust and confidence in their clinician and understand the link between good oral health and overall body health,” said Pat Bauer, president and CEO of Heartland Dental, which supports over 1,000 dental techniques in the US. The company estimates those dental offices have added not quite 6,000 jobs, them all employees returning from furloughs.

Delivery and laundry workers

Meanwhile, personal and laundry services added 182,300 jobs. That category includes any food delivery workers who are classified as employees but it does not count contractors, such as Postmates and Uber Eats part-timers or some Amazon drivers. Laundry is known as an essential business and some that closed out of caution have now reopened.

Janitors