Of course, choosing a quality toy for young children is not an easy task nowadays. In the price-color variety, parents are often confused, not being able to decide how to make the right choice.

And so, Aysor.am presents some tips of specialists in the field.

1. What should parents pay attention to when buying toys for their children?

The toy must be safe, high quality, according to the age and preferences of the child. It is very important to pay attention to the safety standards of the toy: the existence of a certificate of conformity, the Armenian marking, the packaging.

2. How to orient yourself among the various offers available in the market կատարել Make a competent choice:

not to harm your own child’s health

You should pay attention to the labeling of the toy label, which usually states the age restrictions, information about the contents of the toy և instructions for use.

When making a competent choice, it is important to keep in mind that, for example, toys under the age of 3 should not have sharp edges or have very small details that a child can swallow while playing. Preference:

should be given to toys made of natural raw materials.

3. What health problems can children playing with low-quality toys face – allergies, etc.?

Some toys contain banned chemical toxins that can endanger your baby

Some toys contain banned chemical toxins that can endanger your baby

health. The consumer must be careful not to buy toys of unknown production. They may not meet quality standards ացնել cause allergies, other health problems.







4. What materials should safe toys be made of? Եւ What materials should they never contain?

Each material in the production of toys has its own standards. for example, paints should be

Stable, not clean from contact, do not contain toxic substances. If the toy is made of wood, it should be well polished, it should not have sharp edges, which can harm the child while playing.

5. Are quality toys always expensive?

Quality toys fit in different price segments.