Here are some Father’s Day deals that are happening now

Father’s Day in america is approaching on Sunday, June 21st. That’s a few weeks, so you still have time for you to do some shopping. Given that the COVID-19 pandemic still has many stores shuttered, we recommend doing most of your shopping for dad online. Though, if you’re running short on time to get a gift, you may be able to arrange a curbside pickup with respect to the store.

There are a lot of things you will get for the dad in your lifetime, but obviously we are here to recommend some tech gift ideas we think they’ll like. You’ll locate a few deals that we all know about specific to Father’s Day below, followed by some good offers we’ve had on the site recently. There could be more deals a few weeks, so stay tuned in for those down the road.

Nomad is offering a 20 % discount on all of its leather cases and charging supplies. This sale excludes Nomad’s medical supplies, but once you’re ready to checkout, enter the code DADSNGRADS to save yourself.

Moment is offering discounts on a range of products, including its attachable lenses, its own phone cases to which you can attach the lenses, as well as lens filters for the drone, and much more. If you’re spending significantly more than $150, make use of the offer code DAD15 to save yourself $15 in your purchase. If your cart total goes over $250, use the offer code DAD30 to save $30 on your purchase.

Satechi is also hosting a discount on its products for Father’s day, which include wireless chargers, USB-C hubs, and much more. Just enter the offer code FORDAD at checkout to save 15 percent in your purchase. If you spend significantly more than $100, the code FORDAD20 will save 20 %. This sale lasts until June 17th.

DJI is hosting Father’s Day discounts across its catalog of drone services and products through June 21st. Several examples include the DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone at DJI or Amazon for $1,419 ($180 off the original cost). You will find the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 with the same discount and price at DJI and Amazon. For context, both of these services and products were coming in at $1,729 — well above their usual cost — at the start of 2020 due to trade tariffs that the Trump administration imposed on services and products made in China. Now, for reasons uknown, you can get one for less once again.

DJI’s camera and gimbal lineup can be more affordable than usual. This includes the Ronin SC stabilizer, which can be $299 as opposed to $439 at DJI and Amazon. You can also obtain a $110 off discount for the Osmo Action cam, which now costs $259 at DJI. The $369 Osmo Pocket, which has a stabilized camera built-in, is now $299 at DJI and Amazon. Both the Osmo Action and Pocket will stay on sale until June 23rd.

You can stock up on some discounted games to play with dad on the Nintendo Switch until Tuesday, June 16th. There are many that are cheaper than usual, and we’ve pulled together the most effective deals the following. While you’re at it, it might be smart to make sure you snag a 256GB microSD card at Amazon so they really won’t come to an end of internal storage on the Switch.