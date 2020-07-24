Here are Galaxy Note 20 & Galaxy Note 20 Ultra camera details

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series will be introduced on August 5. Ahead of the launch, the report mill is buzzing with its leakages. The specs and renders of both the gadgets have actually currently dripped online. Now, in the most recent advancement, we have more comprehensive camera details about the duo.

Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is tipped to sport a triple back camera setup. It will come geared up with a 64 MP telephoto sensing unit (3x zoom, F/2.0, 76 °, 1/1.76 ″, 0.8 µm, OIS)+ a12 MP wide-angle lens (F/2.2,120 °, 1/2.55 ″, 1.4 µm)+ a12 MP main(******************************************************************************************************************************************* )( F/1.8,79 °, 1/1.72 ″, 1.8 µm, OIS, 2PD)+ a ToF 3D depth sensing unit.(*************************************************************************************************************************** )will can shooting 8K at 24 fps, 4K at 30/60 fps, 1080 p at 30/60/240 fps, and 720 p at 960 fps. You can check out the complete dripped specs here.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Coming to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra it will include a triple back camera setup: 108 MP main (F/1.8, 79 °, 1/1.33 ″, 0.8 µm, OIS, PD )+ a12 MP wide-angle lens (F/2.2, 120 °, 1/2.55 ″, 1.4 µm) + a 12 MP telephoto lens (F/3.0, 20 °, 1/3.6 ″, 1 µm, OIS)+ a ToF 3D depth sensing unit. It will can shooting 8K at 24 fps, 4K at 30/60 fps, 1080 p at 30/60/240 fps, and 720 p at 960 fps. You can check out the complete dripped specs here.