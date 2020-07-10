Here are all six official OnePlus Nord cases

Yesterday we noticed three of the official OnePlus Nord cases, that includes the work of Swedish artists Camilla Engstrom and Finsta, and a case mirroring the internals of the telephone developed alongside Zack Nelson from YouTube channel JerryRigEveything.

Today @evleaks lets us see all six official cases for the OnePlus Nord. Rounding off the sextet are the Sandstone case, a transparent case and a silicone case in beautiful cyan (or is it teal, or Aquamarine?).

















All OnePlus Nord official cases

The OnePlus Nord will change into official on July 21. We already know its full specs however for in the event you’ve missed them here is the rundown- a 6.44-inch 1080x2400px 90Hz AMOLED show, dual-selfie cameras (32MP common + 8MP ultrawide), quad rear cameras (48MP fundamental + 8MP ultrawide + 5MP depth + 2MP macro), a Snapdragon 765G with 8GB/12GB of RAM, 128GB/256GB of storage and a 4,115mAh battery with 30W wired charging.