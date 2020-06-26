While the Galaxy A01 has already been the least expensive member in Samsungs A-series to date, the company is preparing a model by having an even cheap tag dubbed the A01 Core. Weve already seen it pass several certifications earlier this week and today we have our first look thanks to a leaked image from Evan Blass.









The A01 Core is likely to launch with a 5.14-inch TFT display and 720p resolution with symmetrical top and bottom bezels. The phone will depend on the Mediatek MT6739WW chipset with 1GB RAM. It will run Android 10 and will likely come with Samsungs One UI Core on the top. The right back features a ridged design pattern and shows the phone will come with a single main camera and LED flash.

The A01 Core will be for sale in blue and red colors with dual or single SIM variants. It will more than likely come to multiple markets and is likely to feature a user-removable battery like past Core-series Samsung phones.