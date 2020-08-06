Herdio Home Audio Package Wall Mount Control Bluetooth Amplifier Receiver System with 300Watt in Ceiling Wall Passive Speakers Perfect for Home Theater Office Bathroom Kitchen Living Room (A Pair)



Speaker Grill



Includes built in round stain resistant speaker grills Match existing flush mounted designs in your home or workplace for a clean look & achieve wide range sound performance without compromise

Flush Mount Design



Compact flush mount design for simple easy installation in wall / in ceiling , or pre cut speaker openings, for in home use, office, professional, or custom audio applications on any flat surface

Gold Plated Push-Type Terminal



This terminal allows you to connect and disconnect your wires very easily. In addition, this terminal has a color coded heads (black and red), so you’ll never make a mistake when connecting the wires. Gold plating feature is important too, because gold has a very good conductivity and prevents corrosion. All of that make our speakers very durable and long lasting.

300-WATT PEAK POWER:



300 Watts Total Power Output per Pair (150 Watts Each Speaker)

Built-in Bluetooth for Wireless Music Streaming

Enjoy wireless music streaming thanks to built-in Bluetooth technology. Works with all of your favorite Bluetooth devices (like iPhones, Androids, Smartphones, iPads, Tablets, and more). Instantly stream your favorite tracks and internet radio services like Pandora or Spotify. It’s easy to setup and control! Gain access to your music library and play exactly what you want to hear.

USB Port for Device Charging

The audio controller features a USB flash memory reader for media playback which also doubles as a charging port for your devices. Also features AUX 3.5mm audio input jack, lets you connect and stream audio from external devices

Microphone Paging and Speaker Control

Take control of your audio system. With this easy to use in-wall plate amplifier you can control the volume of your sound as well as have multiple inputs that connect to your stereo system/speakers. Microphone paging is also easy to do. Perfect for making announcements or paging someone in the office.

MIC IN /USB /AUX-IN: It features USB flash memory reader for media playback which also doubles as charging port for your devices. AUX 3.5mm audio input jack lets you connect and stream audio from external devices, The Wall plate receiver adds convenient microphone paging ability along with sample source audio control .

IN CEILING SPEAKERS FEATURES: 300WATTS MAX POWER，HCS-528 Ceiling speaker were carefully combined to reproduce sound clearly with outstanding responsiveness. The polypropylene cone with rubber edge will help extending the life of the product perfect for custom audio applications

SPEAKERS DIMENSION: Total Speakers Diameter 8.46 Inches (21.5 CM),Cut Out Diameter 7.3 Inches(18.5 CM),Speakers Depth: 4.33 Inches (11 CM)

WHAT IS IN THE BOX: 1x in-wall bluetooth audio receiver wall plate, 1XAC adapter,2Xscrews 2X in ceiling speakers, 2 x speaker wire