Danny Altmann, a professor of immunology at Imperial College London, told CNBC that it is common to see towns with only 10 to 15 percent immunity. He said it seems that immunity could “wane” in people after a couple of months.

“It’s a very deceitful virus,” that he said. “And immunity to it is very confusing and rather short-lived.”

The BBC reported that the study in Spain was one of the largest of its kind and included a lot more than 60,000 people. Health officials have said the sole chance the planet has at getting back again to normal would be a remedy, proven vaccine or herd immunity.

The report, which was published in the Lancet, reportedly said, “Despite the high impact of COVID-19 in Spain, prevalence estimates remain low and are clearly insufficient to provide her immunity.”

As Altmann said, it would appear that herd immunity is unpredictable.

A couple of weeks ago, the Lombardy region in Italy appeared to be on track to have herd immunity. Health officials said this week that of the not exactly 10,000 residents in the city of Bergamo who had blood tests done between April 23 and June 3, about 57 % had antibodies, indicating they’d come into contact with the herpes virus.

